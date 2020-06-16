Former Philippines pediatrician convicted for child sex crime committed in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man faces the possibility of life in prison after being convicted of attempted enticement of a minor, according to federal officials.

In a news release issued by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox, 47-year-old Carlito Santiago Santos was convicted of the charge on Monday.

Santos reportedly sent illicit messages and tried to meet a 15-year-old boy, according to the news release.

Santos, a former pediatrician in the Philippines, admitted to having a sexual interest in children while being interviewed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the release states.

He also admitted to viewing child pornography and molesting approximately 15 children while in the Philippines, according to the news release.

Santos is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 15, 2020, where he faces a potential life sentence.

According to the news release, the investigation was led by Abilene Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Juanita Fielden and Jeffrey Haag are prosecuting the case.