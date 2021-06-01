Former President Donald Trump endorses Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for re-election

FILE – In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into Trump’s business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Former President Donald Trump endorsed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for re-election on Tuesday.

In a statement, former President Trump said Texas has become a job-creating machine and that Abbott has been very ‘tough’ with crime.

“Greg Abbott is a fighter and a Great Governor for the incredible people of Texas. No Governor has done more to secure the border and keep our communities safe than Governor Abbott, ” said the written statement. “Greg is a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and has made Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. Texas has become a job-creating machine, and our partnership helped restore America’s economic power and success.

“President Trump is a great friend of Texas, and I thank him for his endorsement,” said Governor Abbott. “I am proud of the work we have done together to secure our border, bring more jobs to Texas, and protect the freedoms that make America and Texas great—and we are just getting started. I thank President Trump for his leadership, and I will continue to fight for the values that make Texas the greatest state in America.”

Gov. Abbott is up for re-election in 2022. The 2022 ballots in Texas will feature most of the big statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, and commissioners of the General Land Office.