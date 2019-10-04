Former professional soccer player now Abilene mentor

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-A former professional soccer player is a mentor at heart. He now works as a Spanish teacher at Abilene Christian School and coaches the middle-school aged soccer club team, the Abilene Vaqueros.

Pedro Encarnación played professionally for several teams Mexico, before he settled down in Abilene with his family.

He has worked throughout the community at Cooper High School then moved to ACS back in 2015. He began working as a soccer club coach only a year and a half ago.

Pedro’s two passions of Spanish and soccer tend to integrate. Spanish can often be heard on the field, albeit short phrases here and there, but an invaluable mini Spanish lesson nonetheless.

This past summer, Pedro, known as “Coach E” by his students and players, won Boys Competitive Coach of the Year honored by North Texas Soccer Clubs. The Abilene Vaqueros are not only known for their skills on the field, but the push for opportunity for its players to participate.

Pedro and his staff award scholarships to students who could not otherwise afford to play.

“I wanna give back to these kids just like my coaches in the past gave back to me,” said Pedro.