Former Real Madrid president dies from coronavirus

General view of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. All upcoming professional soccer games in Spain, France and Portugal, as well as some in Germany and a European Championship qualifying match in Slovakia, will be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo)

MADRID (AP) — Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died Saturday from the coronavirus, his family said. He was 76.

Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.

Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title.

Under Sanz, Madrid ended a 32-year drought in Europe by winning its seventh European trophy in 1998.

Madrid said Sanz was survived by his wife, Mari Luz, and five children.

More than 24,000 people have been infected with the virus in Spain, with nearly 1,400 deaths.

