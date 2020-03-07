Former teachers, staff say farewell to Austin Elementary School building

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Dozens of former teachers and staff gathered to share 60 years of memories at Abilene’s Austin Elementary School on Friday.

Judy Thomas was the school’s first librarian.

“If you’re good, your main job is to take him to the shelf and let him find a book that he loves,” Thomas says.

Over the years, the school has made additions to the old building, but Judy says she’s excited for the change.

“New is good. We can plan for a new era of teaching. Teaching has changed a lot over the last 20 years and Austin keeps up,” she says.

Everyone that came got a chance to sign a memory quilt that will be displayed in the new building.

“It was a great school. Good people. Great students. Wonderful parents. I can’t say enough about it,” Thomas says.

The old building will be torn down this summer.

The new one is still under construction, but is expected to be completed in time for next school year.