Former Texas officer arrested for choking child with leash

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) — A former Texas police officer is facing assault charges after he was accused of putting a dog leash around his stepson’s neck.

The child was just 8 years old at the time of the incident.

Former Pasadena police officer, McKay Christensen has been charged with assault of a family member for an incident involving a then 8-year-old boy.

It goes back to 2017 at an apartment complex where police say his stepson was walking a puppy.

“Apparently the puppy wasn’t cooperating, wasn’t walking. The child was pulling on the leash and the puppy was yelping,” Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger says.

Then Christensen allegedly put the leash around the 8 year old.

“He made some statements to the effect that he was going to teach him to walk a dog properly and took the leash, placed one end through the loop on the end of the leash, placed it around the child’s neck and then was pulling or jerking, is what was described by witnesses,” Bruegger says.

The incident was just reported in June of this year, two years after it allegedly happened.

At the same time, police say child abuse allegations were reported concerning Christensen’s wife, Stacy Rodd, who is accused of injuring a different child.

“Repeatedly striking a child with a belt, not only in the area of buttocks, but the back and other parts of the body,” Bruegger said.

Rodd has four children.

Police say she and Christensen could face additional charges in the future.

We reached out for comment, but Rodd did not respond.

As for Christensen, his attorney says there’s a lot more to the story.

“From what I do know, I believe it’s been blown out of proportion. Mr. Christensen will have his day in court to explain his version of the events. At that time, I think there will be more light shed on this case,” Mark Thering, Christensen’s attorney says.

Still for the chief, it’s been tough.

“I was appalled. I have children of my own and so to hear that, you know, anybody would do and let alone a police officer and let alone one that works for me, its appalling. It hurts,” Bruegger said.

Christensen recently retired from Pasadena Police Department, where he’d worked for 16 years.