NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After retiring abruptly, former Tye Police Chief Jay Strong has found a new law enforcement role in the Big Country.

According to a social media post by the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), Strong was sworn in as a new investigator for NCSO on Thursday.

Strong will be assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, according to NolanSO.com.

The former Tye Police chief was one of several city officials to resign or retire at the beginning of the month, along with former Assistant Police Chief Eric Becerra and Animal Control Officer Alex Smith.

Former Mayor Bill Murphy also tendered his resignation, which was accepted by the Tye City Council at a specially called meeting for that purpose near the end of February.

The City of Tye issued a statement following the resignations, saying in part, “None of these departures were at the request of the City Council, but were either at the sole decision of each person or collectively as a group. The City Council acknowledged each resignation or retirement and wished each person well in their future endeavors.”

The city later asked to rescind that statement and have it replaced with a newer one, but BigCountryHomepage.com never received that second statement.

To read their initial statement in full, click here.