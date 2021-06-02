Former congressman, US Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke coming to Abilene

Beto O’Rourke speaks to supporters before the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines, Iowa in 2019. Three years after becoming Democrats’ breakout star out of Texas, and a year after a short-lived presidential run, O’Roukre is again weighing another campaign, this time for Texas governor. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A former congressman and United States Senate candidate is coming to Abilene this weekend.

According to a social media post from the Taylor County Democratic Party, Beto O’Rourke will be in the Key City for the For the People: The Texas Drive for Democracy event on Saturday, June 5.

The social media post says O’Rourke will host an “in-person conversation about the For the People Act.”

The event is being held at the Stevenson Park Pavilion, 441 East North 7th Street at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Those wishing to attend must register, which you can do by clicking here.