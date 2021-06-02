Former congressman, US Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke coming to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A former congressman and United States Senate candidate is coming to Abilene this weekend.
According to a social media post from the Taylor County Democratic Party, Beto O’Rourke will be in the Key City for the For the People: The Texas Drive for Democracy event on Saturday, June 5.
The social media post says O’Rourke will host an “in-person conversation about the For the People Act.”
The event is being held at the Stevenson Park Pavilion, 441 East North 7th Street at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Those wishing to attend must register, which you can do by clicking here.