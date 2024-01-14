ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a story of hope and determination, former West Texas Rehabilitation Center patient Travis Brown has overcome severe injuries to pursue his love for golf. He suffered multiple fractures and severe damage to his pelvic area in an accident during his childhood, which left him with a limp and unable to walk the golf course. However, after receiving treatment from the WTRC, Brown is now back on the golf course, enjoying life to the fullest.

“As a kid growing up, I was hell on wheels. I’m kind of one of those ready-fire-aim kind of kids. It was during pheasant season. Lo and behold, as we pulled out of the ranch onto the county road, the windshield of my dad’s truck hit a pheasant, and it was lying in the road behind us. I jump in the back of the truck, thinking that’s the quickest way to get there. With me being anxious, I slipped underneath and fell underneath the truck, suffered two fractures in my femur, dislocated hip, and severe damage to both my right and my left pelvic area,” Brown recalled.

WTRC Physical Therapist Morgan Gossett shared that Brown has grown up with a limp because his legs were different lengths. He has always loved golf but could never walk the course due to his injury.

“He’d still been very happy and active his whole life. So, finally, the time came when he had to get that hip replaced because it wasn’t doing its job anymore. He called me and said Morgan, I think I want to come up there and be there, but I just don’t really know what to do. I don’t know where to go from here, and I told him we can definitely work with you to get referrals come here; we’re gonna get you all fixed up,” Gossett shared.

After receiving treatment, Brown is now on the golf course, ready to ‘ace’ in both the game and life.

“It’s still been kind of a work in process, but just the relief and the knowing that you can do something that you missed out on to do it for a long time. It’s a blessing; it really is. To have those men and women at West Texas Rehab working daily miracles in their lives and many lives. I cannot think of a better place to put my money in this community,” Brown added.

To learn more about the West Texas Rehab Center and how you can help patients like Brown, visit the WTRC website.