Fort Griffin Fandangle celebrates 81 years

ALBANY, Texas (KTAB) – It’s the longest running outdoor musical in the state of Texas. Celebrating 81 years, the Fort Griffin Fandangle is coming up on its final weekend of the year.

Singing and dancing through time, the Fort Griffin Fandangle recreates life in the old west.

“We have to remember where we came from. We have to remember our roots and the industries that were created from the things that we celebrate in Fandangle. The ranching life, the cattle life, which led to the oil fields being discovered in the area,” Fandangle Director Lorna Ayers said.

With first timers and veterans alike, it’s truly a show that spans generations.

“I was a little square dancer in my very first show so I would have been in elementary school. My first solo was when I was about ten and been performing ever since,” Longtime cast member Lanham Martin said.

“I was in the show, my husband was very involved in the show from the time he was four years old and so when we married and had our three girls our three girls were very much involved in the show and now our grandchildren are involved in the show,” Ayers said.

Through 81 years, the history of Fandangle has evolved.

“It is a different show every single year. This year is even more special because it is written about the founding families of the area, the Reynold’s and Matthew’s families,” Ayers said.

When the performance begins, time stands still.

“Fandangle is Albany. You ask any of the old timers what keeps Albany alive and going and they’ll tell you Fandangle,” Martin said.

The last two shows this year are Friday and Saturday starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Prairie Theater just about a mile West of Albany.