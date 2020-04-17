Fort Griffin Fandangle members continue preparation for June

ALBANY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Fort Griffin Fandangle in Albany has been putting on productions since 1938.

The production was originally written as a high school play about how Shackleford County came to be.

Fort Griffin Fandangle Artistic Director Lorna Ayers said, “A lot of people that are in the show have been in the show since they were little, they can recount stories of when their grandparents were in the show, their great grandparents were in the show. It has been literally a family thing that our family has done.”

Fort Griffin Fandangle Artistic Director Lorna Ayers is one of over 300 individuals preparing to make the 2020 event a success. However, there are now question marks on whether the event happens at all.

“The boards stance on the summer show is we are very optimistic. We are not making any plans to postpone, to cancel at this time. We are just going to wait until the end of April and see what the landscape looks like for May,” Ayers said.

While they remain optimistic, the cast continues to prepare for the summer show despite meeting as a group. Group rehearsals in April have already been canceled.

Ayers said, “We were able to have one rehearsal. After that, we were restricted in our group meetings.”

Normally, rehearsals take place from March until the conclusion of the shows in June. Now, the cast, crew, and costume designers are getting creative in order to stay on track with preparations.

“We are able to record the songs and send those out and then let people start learning the new songs,” Ayers said. “We’ll pull in some key singers and we’ll all sit down and record it over a phone and send it out.”

Regardless of how 2020 pans out, expect to see the show in action in the near future.

“If for some reason we don’t show up this year, you can be for certain we will be back next year,” Ayers said.

Performances are set to take place the last two weekends of June at the Fort Griffin Fandangle Prairie Theater.