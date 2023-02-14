DALLAS (KDAF) — In Texas, the food scene is filled with amazing tacos, barbecue, steak, and much, much more, so, how much amazing food could $20 million buy you?

The Texas Lottery reports a resident in Dallas-Fort Worth has claimed a $20 million prize from a scratch-off ticket, “A Fort Worth resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $20 Million Supreme.”

This ticket was bought at Cleburne Food Mart on Cleburne Road in Fort Wort; the big winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery adds that this is the third of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in this game. What would you do if you won this kind of cash?