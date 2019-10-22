Founder of Abilene Hope Haven, Inc, dies at 93

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The founder of Abilene Hope Haven, Inc., died on Wednesday, October 16 at the age of 93.

Jackie Morris Warmsley was born July 16, 1926, in Abilene Texas. She graduated from Abilene Christian University with a degree in Art and Social Work. She worked as a state police officer, social worker, school teacher and at the Christian Service Center.

Jackie was the founder of Abilene Hope Haven Inc., a nonprofit organization that works with people experiencing homelessness to provide access to safe, affordable housing.

“We are very sad to hear of her passing, but also feel an immense amount of gratitude for her willingness to love our neighbors experiencing homelessness boldly through action,” said the non-profit in a Facebook post.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at North’s Memorial Chapel.

Jackie Warmsley was the founder of Abilene Hope Haven, Inc. We are very sad to hear of her passing, but also feel an…

Posted by Abilene Hope Haven, Inc. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News