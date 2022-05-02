COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KIAH) — There was plenty of maroon and white represented in the 2022 NFL Draft, as four Texas A&M players were drafted, including a first-round pick that stays in the state of Texas.

Kenyon Green, the All-American offensive lineman, went to the Houston Texans at No. 15 in the first round. The Humble Atascocita product was a two-time All-American selection in 2020 and 2021 and a Lombardi Award finalist.

“Kenyon was the ultimate team player,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He played all five positions along our offensive line during his career and started from his very first game. He is one of the most unselfish players I have ever been around. He worked hard on his technique and is always trying to get better.”

The next Aggie off the board was defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, who went to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round. Leal had 12 sacks and 24 total tackles for loss in his three seasons as a starter.

Two more Aggies were drafted in the fourth round of the draft, as defensive lineman Michael Clemons was taken by the New York Jets with the 117th pick, while junior running back Isaiah Spiller was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 123rd pick.

Clemons had 12.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in his A&M career, while Spiller, a Klein Collins product, ran for 2,966 yards and 25 touchdowns, including 16 100-yard games.

After the draft, four more A&M players were signed as undrafted free agents. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer signed with Buffalo, defensive lineman Tyree Johnson signed with the Steelers, defensive back Leon O’Neil signed with San Francisco and defensive lineman Jayden Peevy signed with Tennessee.