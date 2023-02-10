ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fourth Abilenian has thrown his name in the hat for the 2023 mayoral election. Dayakar Reddy has resided in the Abilene area for 15 years.

Courtesy: REDDY for Mayor via Facebook

On social media for his campaign, Reddy shared his focus on customer service, economic development and technology, safety, community involvement and more.

Reddy filed for the election on February 10 and will be running against Carlos Quinonez, Ryan Goodwin and Weldon W. Hurt. Go to his campaign on Facebook or his website to learn more.

The last day for those wanting to file for candidacy is Friday, February 17, 2023. To learn more about each candidate, go to the City of Abilene’s website. Elections will be held on May 6, 2023.