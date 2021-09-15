Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming to Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to Sweetwater.

According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the burger joint will develop one restaurant in Sweetwater.

The restaurant will be developed by T-5 Enterprise, LLC, owned by Scott Turnbow, and it will be their first Freddy’s franchise.

With locations in 34 states, Freddy’s is known for its shoestring fries, steak burgers and desserts, including frozen custard.

There is currently no word on potential locations or an opening date.

