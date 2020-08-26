ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A faith-based addiction recovery program in Abilene is helping people forge new paths.

With joyful voices and happy hearts, the Men of Nehemiah Abilene sing praises as this brotherhood battles through their addictions alongside founder Lee Morris.

“It’s not something magical, it’s a relationship, it’s intimacy, it’s being transparent,” Morris says.

The story begins when Morris hitchhiked over 700 miles to his first stop after a recovery program in Dallas.

“I heard an audible voice that said to go to Colorado,” says Morris.

Once he came to Abilene to start the recovery program, he met Jacob Pusateri, who was a past addict that recently finished the first part of the program and is now joining the staff to help others.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve grown in areas inside me that I’ve never grown in. I’ve never been able to push over that place because I would just run away, so now I have to face myself,” says Pusateri.

The program began with two men, but is now up to nearly 20 and continuously growing.

“Now I know that all of that pain was ordained for this moment, to relate to these men and know and understand that even if it wasn’t that same pain, it was pain,” says Pusateri.

The Men of Nehemiah Abilene recently had six graduates go through the first part of the program and they hope to finish the year-long process this fall.

For more information, click here.