Free software allowing families to plan funerals virtually

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As people are making modifications to their daily lives, an Abilene company is making sure people are still able to get the memorial service they deserve.

“We’re trying to offer these features that can possibly help during this difficult time,” says Kris Seale, the CEO of Funeral Directors Life Insurance.

Seale says they’ve been developing the virtual software for a couple of years.

“We’re offering it to the entire funeral profession throughout the United States for free so that they can take care of families in the best possible way,” says Seale.

Funeral homes everywhere are changing the way they operate to accommodate families.

“You know if the funeral industry said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t meet with you right now. I can’t speak with you right now.’ If we didn’t have the technology, I mean, I think back two years ago the virtual environment was nonexistent. What do you do? Thank goodness we have that now,” says Teresa Doyal, a funeral director.

Doyal works at Elliot Hamil Funeral Homes and Cemetery.

“We’re all trying to just get through this time period the best way we know-how and the best way to serve our families. That’s our biggest concern, is to still be able to provide some sense of normalcy for them in their new normal,” says Doyal.

While planning the funeral has become a bit more complicated, that’s only one of the issues they are facing.

“It’s finding the protective equipment for us to do our jobs as funeral directors,” says Doyal.

They are seeing a shortage in the same supplies health officials are struggling to get nationwide.

The CEO of Directors Funeral Life says since they’ve started offering their software for free, more than 70 funeral homes across the nation have added the service.