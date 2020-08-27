Free tool allows millions of Americans to claim a stimulus payment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Millions of people who do not normally file income taxes are entitled to an Economic Impact Payment.
As a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Economic Impact Payment is issued by the Internal Revenue Service.
Use the free IRS Non-Filers Tool by Sept. 30 if you have not already given your qualifying child’s information to get a $500 catch-up payment.
Your have until October 15, 2020 to use the same tool to receive your payment. People who miss this deadline can also file a 2020 tax return next year to receive the payment in 2021, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
U.S. citizens, permanent residents and qualifying resident aliens are eligible for the Economic Impact Payment.
If you’ve already applied or need to apply, you can also check your payment status or provide your information for free online.
