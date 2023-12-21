ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Big Country Hunger Coalition is getting ready for the second year of the Free Winter Meals Program that will run January 2-5. The goal of this program is to ‘help fill in the gap during holiday breaks when many children and families would otherwise go without nutritious foods.‘

Take a look below to see the location, days, and times:

Abilene Library (Mockingbird Branch) – curbside

1326 North Mockingbird

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. curbside only

Tuesday through Friday

Abilene Housing Authority – curbside

4398 North 7th Street

Noon to 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday

Abilene WIC Office – curbside

850 North 6th Street

11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday

Bobs (Breakfast on Beech Street/Perry Center) – dine-in

301 Beech Street

6:30 to 7:15 a.m.

Monday through Friday

City Light Community Ministries – dine-in

336 Hickory Street

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday

Love & Care Ministries – dine-in

233 Fannin Street

7:00 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday

Salvation Army – dine-in

1726 Butternut Street

5:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday

Mobile: Ortiz Elementary School – curbside

2550 Vogel Street #1704

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday

House of Faith – curbside

650 Ruidosa Avenue

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday