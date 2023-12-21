ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Big Country Hunger Coalition is getting ready for the second year of the Free Winter Meals Program that will run January 2-5. The goal of this program is to ‘help fill in the gap during holiday breaks when many children and families would otherwise go without nutritious foods.‘
Take a look below to see the location, days, and times:
Abilene Library (Mockingbird Branch) – curbside
1326 North Mockingbird
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. curbside only
Tuesday through Friday
Abilene Housing Authority – curbside
4398 North 7th Street
Noon to 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday
Abilene WIC Office – curbside
850 North 6th Street
11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday
Bobs (Breakfast on Beech Street/Perry Center) – dine-in
301 Beech Street
6:30 to 7:15 a.m.
Monday through Friday
City Light Community Ministries – dine-in
336 Hickory Street
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday
Love & Care Ministries – dine-in
233 Fannin Street
7:00 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday
Salvation Army – dine-in
1726 Butternut Street
5:00 to 5:30 p.m.
Monday through Friday
Mobile: Ortiz Elementary School – curbside
2550 Vogel Street #1704
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday
House of Faith – curbside
650 Ruidosa Avenue
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday