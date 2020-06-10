Freedom Festival & WestTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular taking place in Abilene July 4

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – The Abilene Freedom Festival committee announced today that the 3rd Annual July 4th event will take place on Saturday, July 4, 2020. The event, originally planned for two days, has been revamped into a one-day event, due to COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with local and state guidelines for the health of event planners and all attendees.

Measures will be taken to ensure the health of the people attending the activities which will be held at the Taylor County Expo Center grounds. Anyone attending will be asked to used good sense and reasonable social distancing actions while at the event. In addition, the AFF Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, June 26th at the Abilene Country Club North Course. Players can sign up a team on the website www.abilenefreedomfestival.com.

The event will open at 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 4th. Event activities will include children’s area with fun activities for the children. The Cirqadventure will perform that evening on the Expo Center grounds. Everyone will be thrilled by the high flying and heart-pounding feats during their performance. A must-see for everyone. Also, food trucks will be inside the event and available for attendees.

There will also be three (3) concert performances that evening. Abilene resident, Jerrod Medulla will lead off the concert portion of the event starting at 5:00 pm. He will be followed by the well-known and popular group The Great Divide starting at 6:15 pm. Headlining the concert finale will be country music recording artist and awarding winner artist, Neal McCoy, beginning at 8:15 pm until the finale.

The highlight of the evening will be the WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular, presented by WesTex Connect of Abilene. The past two years, WesTex Connect has put on the largest fireworks display and show in the state of Texas.

This will be the third year the Fireworks Spectacular has entertained attendees with an incredible patriotic display, and this year should be no different. “We’re inviting everyone to come out for a great event. We look forward to a great time. Open…Safe…Fun,” said Kelly Jay, Co-Chair of the AFF Committee.

In addition to all the activities on Saturday, July 4th, the Historic Paramount Theater is planning to show the movie “Independence Day” on Friday evening, July 3rd, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $7 and may be purchased the night of the event or on their website https://www.paramountabilene.com/event-calendar/2020/1/10/paramount-film-series/independence-day.

“The Expo Center looks forward to hosting the Abilene Freedom Festival and having the Abilene and Taylor County community with us as we celebrate our Independence! God Bless the USA!” said Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Expo Center of Taylor County.

“In “normal” times, Independence Day is reason enough to celebrate. After what our country has been through in recent months, there’s no better time to celebrate America’s independence and resiliency than on July 4th,” said Doug Peters, President/CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce. “Let’s join together, responsibly, to celebrate our nation and the remarkable challenges we continue to overcome, as a community and a nation,” Peters added.

Tickets for the Saturday event are available on the website…www.abilenefreedomfestival.com. Admission for the concert, food trucks area, and Cirqadventure performance are $25 for adults. Children from 9 to 15 are $10 and under 9 years are no charge. The event will observe all CDC and Health guidelines for foodservice, social distancing, safety, and health of everyone attending. Sanitizer will be available inside the event, as well.

KTAB, KRBC, BigC, and Telemundo A. are proud sponsors of the 3rd Annual Freedom Fest.