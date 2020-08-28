Friday, August 28, 2020: Heat Advisory today with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High pressure moves in Friday as temperatures jump up to the triple digits. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most of our area at 1 PM this afternoon. It will continue through 8 PM this evening. High temperatures will range from 103°-107°. This heat will cause an increased risk for heat related illnesses. Make sure to practice heat safety. This is even more important now as this extreme heat coincides with the start of the high school football season.

The weekend will be dry along with a continuation of the hundred degree high temperatures.

Rain and storm chances move in Monday night along with an approaching cold front. Lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours are possible with these storms.

Temperatures will cool down into the low to middle 90’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain and storm chances will continue.

The forecast dries out by Thursday. It will be hot.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 5-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 40% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 30% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NW 5 > S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 30% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 8:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday