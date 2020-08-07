Friday, August 7, 2020: Temperatures stay hot with plenty of sun and a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The weather pattern remains essentially unchanged for Friday. Another day with temperatures around the triple digit mark can be expected. South winds will be around 10-15 MPH along with 25 MPH wind gusts under sunny skies. The forecast will be dry.

The winds will weaken slightly over the weekend, however an occasional wind gusts of 20 MPH will be possible. Temperatures will stay hot with lots of sun.

The 500 Hpa ridge of high pressure will weaken slightly to start next week. As a result expect a few more clouds, and expect the temperatures to be a degree or two cooler. The forecast will stay generally sunny and unseasonably hot.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:58 A.M.

Sunset: 8:31 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday