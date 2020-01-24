Friday, January 24, 2020: Nice day with mild temps, lots of sun, and light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will top out in the middle 60’s under sunny skies. The winds will be light and variable as well.

The weekend will see temperatures in the middle to upper 60’s with plenty of sun. A weak cold front will move through Sunday, but it will have little effect on out weather.

By Monday high temperatures will be in the lower 70’s.

A stronger cold front will move through Tuesday morning. This will give us a slight chance for showers. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 58° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:38 A.M.

Sunset: 6:04 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday