Friday, July 30, 2021: The heat and humidity will return, expect a weekend cold front

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Slightly below average temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under mostly to partly sunny skies. With the high humidity, it will feel more like 100°. Make sure to hydrate. The afternoon and early evening will feature a slight chance of rain showers and non-severe storms for areas south of I-20. Most areas will stay dry. There will be a light southeast wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. The wind will stay light

The weekend will see a return of seasonable temperatures. Saturday looks mainly dry, however rain and storm chances will increase Sunday ahead of a cold front. The cold front should enter our area Sunday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will feature chances for rain showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the low 90’s.

Temperatures will cool even further on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s. Rain and storm chances will continue. It will be a little breezy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:52 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday