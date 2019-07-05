Friday, July 5, 2019: Hot and humid day…100° Heat index…20% showers and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east tighten the pressure gradient over west central Texas a south breeze will persist throughout the day. This will usher in high levels of precipitable water and cause dew points to soar into the upper 60’s. The high levels of moisture and attendant low pressure in the vicinity will make a few afternoon and evening convective induced showers and thunderstorms possible. Most of us will stay dry, however short and infrequent periods of heavy rain will be possible along with lightning. The severe weather threat will remain low.

Upper level ridging will strengthen over Texas as we head into the weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly in the northern half of the forecast area as upper level divergence upstream the ridge axis will create a favorable environment for afternoon and evening convective development. However, at the same time a surface high pressure system will retrograde across the south plains and will settle north of our area early next week. This surface high will aid in suppressing convection. If there is shower and thunderstorm activity most of it will stay to our north. The severe weather threat is low.

Temperatures for the rest of the work week will be hovering around if not a few degrees above average. Temperatures won’t reach the triple digits because of partly sunny skies along with high levels of moisture in the atmosphere. However, with all this moisture in the atmosphere heat indexes will be around 100°.

By the weekend and the start of next week an 850 Hpa thermal ridge axis will hang out just to our west. This will cause temperatures to rise into the upper 90’s to near 100°. The forecast looks to be mostly dry through the middle of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Heat index: 100° High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms in northern areas. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms in northern areas. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 0-5 > ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:37 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday