Friday, June 11, 2021: Heat Advisory continues today as the winds pick up

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The hottest day of the year so far looks to be today. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees. It will be humid. A Heat Advisory will stay in effect until 8PM. This is because heat index values, during peak heating, will be in the 105° – 109° range. That is dangerous heat. Make sure to hydrate. There will be a breezy south wind under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70’s. The wind will stay breezy. Cloud cover will increase as well.

The weekend will stay hot. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy, however the humidity will not be as bad as what we saw Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be closer to average for the Monday through Thursday time-frame. Monday will be muggy and feature a slight chance for rain showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY* Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Humid. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 97° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 95° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday