FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot temperatures will return today with lots of sun. Expect highs for most in the upper 90’s with a breezy WSW wind. Areas in the Southwest Big Country may reach around 100°. This wind will usher in dry air. The combination of the wind and the breeze will give elevated fire weather to portions of the Western and Central Big Country. The wind will settle this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under clear skies. There will be a light and variable wind.

Record breaking heat is possible this weekend and Monday. High temperatures will warm well into the 100’s with gusty SSW to SW winds. Fire weather will be a concern. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 1:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. Saturday for Scurry and Mitchell County. Critical fire weather is expected in those areas. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from 10:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. Saturday for most of the Western and Central Big Country.

Thunderstorm chances will return Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature some chances of thunderstorms as well. Temperatures won’t cool off much. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s. Thursday looks dry with more unusually hot weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: *RED FLAG WARNING* *FIRE WEATHER WARNING* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 6:48 A.M.

Sunset: 8:24 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday