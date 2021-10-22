Friday, October 22, 2021: Unseasonably warm and sunny with a slight breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Friday will see highs back in the middle 80’s with plenty of sun. South winds will pick up a little during the afternoon. There will be a slight south breeze around 5-15 MPH.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly clear skies. South winds will stay breezy overnight.

The weekend will see south winds increase even more. Saturday will be breezy with highs in the middle 80’s. Sunday will see stronger winds. Southwest winds will be around 15-20 MPH with wind gusts around 25 MPH. Highs will reach the upper 80’s.

We will get a break from the winds on Monday. It will be very warm and sunny.

Record breaking heat will be possible on Tuesday. Expect highs to rise into the low 90’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be windy.

Models are suggesting a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday. This should cool us down and give us some chances for rain and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:48 A.M.

Sunset: 6:58 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday