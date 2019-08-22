Fritter the K9 spreads smiles to students and staff at Abilene Christian University

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – As Abilene Christian University prepares to start classes, the ACU Police Department has a new cadet this year to keep new students on a tight leash.

She may be the cutest officer on the squad, but don’t be fooled by her looks. She sure packs a mean bark. Meet Fritter, named after ACU Police Chief Jimmy Ellison’s favorite donut, this police pup all started as a practical joke.

“Everybody kind of got behind it suddenly and K9 Fritter became such a big hit on campus informally we kind of decided to ride the wave,” Chief Ellison said.

She’s been patrolling the streets of abilene christian university ever since.

“We did our research and Miniature Schnauzers are world renowned for their ability to track down things like parking violators or underage drinking or anything like that so we feel like K9 Fritter is going to be a great advantage for us here at the PD,” Chief Ellison said.

This rookie does more than just take down criminals. With her own Instagram page with close to 2,000 followers, Fritter is connecting the link between blue and purple.

“The best thing I have seen about Fritter personally is just the smiles on everyone’s faces to open the line of communication between the public or our students and faculty and staff with such a positive manner,” Fritter’s owner and ACU professor Kelly Mann said.

“Just having that connection with the police department and the community and has been a great benefit so far to us,” Chief Ellison said.

If she continues to pull her own weight around the station, it won’t take long for this furry cadet to sniff out a promotion.

Fritter is making campus calls this week, meeting the new freshman at ACU. Students and staff can plan to see her at events all year.