From a quick drugstore stop to a grand feast: What’s open in Abilene around Christmas and New Year’s

Shopper browsing at The Cotton Mill Market in Abilene, Nov. 2021

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Christmas is a time to be with family and ringing in the New Year is no different, but where can you get a bite to eat or pick up batteries for that remote control car on the day?

Editor’s Note: If you would like to add to the list or suggest a correction, please email us at KTABDigital@nexstar.tv.

Holidays observed

Christmas Eve: Friday, December 24, 2021

Christmas Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31, 2021

New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Holiday schedules for local businesses

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day: OPEN, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Big Lots

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

CVS

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Dollar General

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Dollar Tree

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Five Below

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day: OPEN, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

GameStop

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

H-E-B Store

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

H-E-B stops curbside deliveries, Christmas Eve, at 7:00 p.m. and home deliveries at 6:00 p.m.

Home Depot

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Kohl’s

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Mall of Abilene

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Some stores inside the Mall of Abilene may have different hours of operation

Old Navy

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day: OPEN, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Petco

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Sam’s Club

Christmas Eve: OPEN, until 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Target

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN, 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Walgreens

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Walmart

Christmas Eve: OPEN, until 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Holiday schedules for local restaurants

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Christmas Eve: CLOSED

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Amendment 21

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Arby’s

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Beehive Restaurant

Christmas Eve: CLOSED

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Betty Rose’s Little Brisket

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day: OPEN, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Biscuit Bar, The

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Casa Herrera Restaurant

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Dec. 26: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Chic-fil-a

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

China Star

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN

Chuck E. Cheese

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Church’s Chicken

Christmas Eve: 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day: CLOSED

Cracker Barrel

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Cypress Street Station

Christmas Eve: CLOSED

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Dec. 26: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: CLOSED

New Year’s Day: CLOSED

Jan. 2: CLOSED

Denny’s

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Fat Boss’s Pub Abilene

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN, 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

Golden Chopsticks

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN

Golden Corral

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

IHOP

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Little Caesars Pizza

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Day: OPEN

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Christmas Eve: OPEN, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Olive Garden

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Panda Express

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Pizza Hut

Christmas Eve:

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve:

New Year’s Day:

Sonic Drive-In

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Starbucks

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Subway

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Szechuan

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN

Texas Roadhouse

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Tokyo Asian Fusion

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: OPEN, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN

Whataburger

Christmas Eve: OPEN

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN

New Year’s Day: OPEN