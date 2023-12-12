ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Growing up as Texans, we know all about the Friday night lights. Those hallowed game days lead many boys and girls to want to go into a sports-centered career. For Lance Barrow, it’s no different. The Abilene Christian University (ACU) graduate first began his work as a college student, and from there, he’s being honored in a big way today. The ACU alum was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Tuesday.

Growing up in Colleyville, Texas, Barrow told KTAB/KRBC he spent his days both playing and watching sports. He spoke to many fond memories of going to college games at Texas Christian University (TCU) with his parents. Essentially growing up on the sidelines of the football field, Barrow had the early set goal of a career in sports broadcasting.

As a young man at ACU, Barrow caddied and worked the games there. He showed a favored photo that brings him back to the day his dreams began to come true:

Lance Barrow as an ACU student (1976)

Barrow said his friend snapped this shot at ACU in 1976, “That was my first ever football game. I was still a student at Abilene Christian, that was at the old Texas stadium.”

He would go on to pick up some odd jobs for ABC Sports when he could in college.

“I went out to the Colonial golf tournament, and asked ABC Sports – and asked if I could work for them, and that’s what started my career,” explained Barrow.

Oddly enough, it would be CBS Sports that would really set the trajectory of Barrow’s life in motion when he came across a sports producer at that tournament.

“I went by Colonial on Monday, met a man called Chuck Will. He said, ‘come back Thursday, I’ll give you something to do,’ and this was 1976, and he put me up on a tower with Pat Summerall, and that’s what started my career with CBS Sports,” Barrow recalled.

Since his career began, Barrow has been a part of some very major golf and football championships, and more, “[I got to] Do part of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, then go to the Superbowl. Then the next day, go out to Pebble Beach for a golf tournament.”

Retiring in 2020, Barrow’s incredible career with CBS Sports spanned over the course of more than 40 years, earning him a place in the Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and rightfully so.

(left to right) Frank Chirkinian, Jim Nantz, and Lance Barrow. Courtesy of Lance Barrow.

“I knew it wasn’t April Fools Day… What really stood out and what made me feel so great about it is both the excitement and Ken Aagaard and Sean McManus’ voice to tell me that I am going into the hall of fame,” gleamed Barrow.

Throughout all this success, he said it hasn’t gone all to his head and he still has fond memories of his beginning and almamater, “I think of Abilene as a second home, y’know. I’m out there, I love Abilene Christian University.”

He spoke to the “ACU difference” in how he’s not the only notable name to come out of his school, not by a longshot.

“In the community, from all over the world at Abilene Christian, we kinda joke about it is true. It truly is the ACU difference,” Barrow bewildered.

Barrow at ACU. Courtesy of Lance Barrow.

As he enters the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame alongside big names like Charles Barkley, John Madden, Vin Scully, and about 138 more esteemed men and women hailed in sports media, Barrow said he hopes his legacy will span across more than his career in production.

“Keep the legacy going that I learned from others at CBS Sports when I was a young person coming up from the ranks,” added Barrow, saying he’d want to work towards helping future generations of sports broadcasters – folks like the hard workers of BCH Sports.

With family, CBS coworkers and colleagues, and friends from ACU and further, Barrow celebrated his induction to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Tuesday, December 12 with a proper ceremony in the Big Apple.