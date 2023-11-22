ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene will soon have a new baseball team to cheer on. This team won’t be affiliated with any school, but will operate as a developmental league. However, this isn’t news to some longtime Abilenians. This is the fifth time a venture of this kind has hit the Key City: We’ve had the Blue Sox baseball team of 1946, Prairie Dogs in 1995, the Aviators hockey team in 1998, and the Ruff Riders football team in 2008.

Former radio personality Johnny Johnson was in the press box for just about every one of those games from the 90s on. He told KTAB/KRBC it’s a time in his life he remembers quite fondly.

“Oh man, the crowds were great. I mean I can remember everybody getting together and having a great time, and cheering for one Abilene team instead of this high school or that high school… It didn’t matter what the sport was. There were little kids, there were old people. It was a lot of fun,” Johnson told KTAB/KRBC.

While the fans showed support for a while, they gradually began to lose steam. As time went, Johnson explained how crowds thinned out and sponsors began to pull funding. The Prairie Dogs officially disbanded in 2012, the Aviators in 2000, and the Ruff Riders (then known as the Bombers) in 2013.

“It really did bring a lot of joy to the city,” lamented Johnson. “It’s a shame we couldn’t keep it around longer… We’re a big enough city, we could definitely support it. It’s just a matter of somebody doing it and doing it right.”

That is exactly what Scott Kirk, President of the Abilene baseball team, intends to do. Kirk told KTAB/KRBC he is aware this is seen as an uphill battle given the history, but he and his crew won’t be deterred.

“We’re gonna be a little bit different. We’re gonna start off at least of being what we call a hybrid model,” Kirk shared.

This team may be made up of college players out for the summer, and those who may not be eligible for college play hoping to make it up to the higher leagues. This will not be a Minor league team, but a “Developmental league.”

“I think that there’s 100 reasons why something doesn’t work, and they usually all come down to money,” rationalized Kirk.

The main concern levied against them is the same one folks had back in 1995: An absence of alcohol sales. Kirk said the team plans to make up most of that deficit between sponsorships and merchandising. Johnson recalled an Aviators hockey game in which this very issue played a role.

“In the first period, we’d end and the stadium would clear out and everybody would go out in their cars and have a little refreshment. They’d come in and the second period would be a bit louder. Second period would end and then everybody would clear the stadium again, and then third period would come out and they were rocking. You could just see it escalate. It was a lot of fun. Not everybody did it, but you could tell people were having a good time,” Johnson illustrated.

Even so, alcohol sales have not always meant success. In the case of the Ruff Riders football team, alcohol was sold on premise, but Johnson said that did not translate to a greater financial gain for the team.

“Even when they did get to have alcohol sales for the football team, the football team didn’t get to benefit from that. Only the Coliseum benefited from it, or the vendors,” said Johnson.

Kirk said he is resolved to make each game an event without alcohol, saying he wants to give a full experience to the fans no matter their age.

“They’re expecting to be entertained, and it’s not just giving them a beer and a hot dog… And that’s where we’ll just have to concentrate more on the other part of the fan experience,” Kirk revealed.

That is precisely where our minor league history just might come in handy. With Abilene’s hometown feel, organizers said they hope to create a much more welcoming atmosphere where players and fans could feel a better connection.

“All the stuff in between innings and the little things; you can do that,” expanded Johnson. “You don’t hear at the major league ballparks… ‘We had a glass shatter noise, we would play when a foul ball went into the lot and everybody’s heads would turn… We’d have a dizzy bat race or… Hey, they might pull our name out of a hat,’ y’know. It’s a lot of fun.”

While Johnson says he’s hung up his mic and will not be returning to the press box, he’s hoping this third pitch will put Abilene sports on base.

“Abilene needs something like that… It’s just another thing to do in Abilene for the whole family,” Johnson added.

Last week, organizers revealed their top four choices to name this semi-pro baseball team, and KTAB/KRBC asked our audience to take an unofficial poll. This poll has “Red Dogs” in the lead.

A team name and logo will be named December 15, Kirk promised. First pitch is set to be thrown out at Walt Driggers Field at McMurry in May of 2024.