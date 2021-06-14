From the archives: Raw interviews with murder suspect Shawn Adkins

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — When news of Hailey Dunn’s disappearance broke in 2010, KTAB and KRBC were there covering every angle.

This includes a few interviews with Shawn Adkins, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to the more than decade-long drama, according to a private investigator assigned to the case.

Adkins granted KTAB and KRBC an interview describing the events of the last day Hailey was seen. To see that short interview, watch the video attached above.

In another interview, Adkins and proclaimed his innocence after national news outlets began to pick up the story. See that full, raw video below:

Adkins was arrested Monday in Big Spring and taken to the Howard County Jail, where he currently remains on a $2 million bond.