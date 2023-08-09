ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From restaurants to wine bars and coffee shops – new businesses are popping up all around the Big Country.

The Mall of Abilene welcomed two new businesses near Hendrick Health Center this month. Auntie Anne’s Pretzels had a record-breaking grand opening, selling out of their pretzels within the first two days.

Just a few steps away from Auntie Anne’s is Mezamiz Coffee House’s second location. Melinda Roberson and her husband, who also own the original location on South 7th Street, decided to open this second location inside the mall.

“The original location has actually been in Abilene over 25 years, so we decided to expand,” said Roberson of Mezamiz success.

If you can’t decide between coffee and wine, Sway at 401 Pine Street offers both. They opened their doors for business on August 1.

Heading south to Buffalo Gap, you’ll find Copa at the Gap. Husband and wife team, James and Carolyn Landess, decided to turn an old home into a wine bar with an outdoor seating area and a stage set for live music.

“There’s not a place like this here at Buffalo Gap. We’ve got some great places, but this will be unique. We’re shooting for Labor Day weekend grand opening,” Carolyn told KTAB/KRBC.

If you’re working up an appetite, you can grab some delicious grilled chicken at Los Pollitos at 701 Butternut Street, which opened its doors in June.

For a light snack, another husband-and-wife team opened Aperitivo on South 14th Street, serving charcuterie boards, small bites, wine, and mimosas.

“We were a small start-up and we had to see if there was a market here for us in Abilene and apparently there was, so here we are just trying to keep up with demand and making charcuterie boards,” added owner, Alexander Bazan.