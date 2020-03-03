Frontier Texas! celebrates Texas Independence Day in a big way

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On March 2, 1836, Texas as we know it was born. The signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence knew what would likely follow: bloody conflict to secure that independence.

“It took courage to be willing to sign this declaration,” said historian Lee Abernathy. “In a few days you’ve got the Alamo, and things just sort of snowballed.”

The successful end of the revolution would come in April. To this day, those larger-than-life figures who played a role in that newfound independence are remembered.

Hardin-Simmons student Austin Rubel said, “To be able to come together under one flag, one state, and enjoy things that have been done for us in the past, and really be grateful for what we have now.”

Some of those names at the bottom of the declaration have been forgotten.

“Some we know,” said Abernathy, “because they’re either honored with either the names of counties or the names of cities in Texas. But for a lot of them, their name and their sacrifice has sadly disappeared from the pages of history.”

It is fitting, then, that those names are printed for all to see on the world’s biggest copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence, as a reminder of what their sacrifice was for.

“Being able to see from 4th grade, to college, to adults, to elderly all come together under this one sense, we’re all Texans, and being able to be happy and do all these events together was really nice,” said Rubel.

That Texas-sized reminder was posted the main lobby at Frontier Texas!, and visitors were able to add their own name to the bottom of the document, affirming their Lone Star pride. As for the document itself, it may be the largest copy, but next year will tell if there is a challenger.