EL PASO, Texas (CNN) — A soldier at Fort Bliss in Texas has died after he was shot in El Paso last weekend.

Police say 21-year-old specialist Deangelo Monteza Meriweather was at a house party Saturday when a man started firing his gun randomly.

Meriweather was killed and four others were injured.

A 17-year-old was identified at the suspect and taken into custody.

Meriweather was from Tennessee and joined the Army in March of 2017.

He’d just returned from a deployment in South Korea.