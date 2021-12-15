Fugitive leads law enforcement on high-speed chase from Abilene to Trent and back

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Abilene to Trent and back Wednesday afternoon.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says narcotics agents were conducting an investigation when they saw Heisman Benitez leaving a home on Lariat Trail where they suspect drug trafficking takes place.

Benitez reportedly got in a car and drove away when agents discovered that he had an active warrant for a parole violation. Agents attempted to pull Benitez over, but he fled, according to TCSO.

Reaching speeds of more than 110 miles per hour, TCSO says Benitez led their agents, Tye and Merkel police, and Texas State Troopers on a chase westbound on Interstate 20 to Trent before turning around and heading back to Abilene.

Benitez then stopped the vehicle where the chase originally began and tried to enter a residence, where he was apprehended, TCSO says.

He was then taken to the Taylor County Jail, where he was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest with a previous conviction, and driving without a valid driver’s license, as well as the original parole violation.