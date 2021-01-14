Full interview: Rep. Jodey Arrington on 2nd impeachment, objecting to results of presidential election

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Rep. Jodey Arrington sat down for a Zoom interview Thursday to discuss many of the complicated topics being discussed around the country.

Watch the full interview in the attached video to see his comments on Trump’s historic second impeachment, the insurrection of the capitol building, his objection to the presidential election results, the increased military presence at the capitol for next week’s inauguration, and the importance of finding a way to unify the country.