FULL VIDEO: Wylie Little League comes home after qualifying for Little League World Series

ABILENE, Texas – (KTAB/KRBC) – The Wylie Little League All-Stars team has returned to Abilene after qualifying for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A crowd of people gathered outside of Wylie High School to receive the team. Celebrating them for their outstanding performance at the Southwest Regional Little League tournament. Being the first team from Abilene to qualify to the Little League World Series.

Representing Texas West, Wylie fell 6-2 to Louisiana in the Southwest Regional championship game on Tuesday.

However, due to COVID-19, international teams will not participate this year, leaving the spots open for both regional finalists.

The Little League World Series begins on Thursday, August 19.