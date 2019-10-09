Fullen proud of Eagles first shut out in three seasons

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen and his team picked up win number one in district play by shutting out L.D. Bell, 13-0.

That shut out by the Eagles’ Black Shirts was the first by an Abilene High defense since a 51-0 shutout of El Paso America’s in the playoffs in 2016.

It wasn’t that they didn’t allow any points, the defense also made some explosive plays.

They blocked a punt and picked off two passes when the Raiders were driving.

The Eagles play on defense was a sight to behold for their old defensive coordinator.

Fullen said, “They played fantastic. Coach Will and his guys had their guys dialed in. We had an advantage going into the game having played Tascosa early in the year that runs the same triple option extremely well. I thought we did a great job of playing assignment football. That’s the deal. They are going to run the clock down and snap it with two seconds left and eat clock. We knew we had to win first down and get them behind the chains, and we won the turnover battle. This day and time shutouts are far and few between. So, to get one was a major accomplishment.”

Abilene High tries to keep that going this week against San Angelo Central on Friday down in the Concho Valley.

It won’t be easy the Bobcats are averaging 33 points-a-game this year.

They kick at 7 p.m.