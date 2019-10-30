Funding secured for I-20 widening project in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Funding has now been secured to widen Interstate 20 in parts of Taylor County.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), it has secured the funding to widen I-20 to six lanes from SH 351 to the Callahan County line.

While there are no formal plans or timelines for the project, TxDOT said it will soon host a public open house on the matter:

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

12 p.m.

Come-and-go format

Hillcrest Church of Christ (650 E. Ambler Rd)

At the meeting, TxDOT staff will discuss mobility and safety needs on the I-20 corridor for both Taylor and Callahan counties. TxDOT said the specific portion being discussed will be from I-20 from SH 351 in Taylor County to CR 108 (Buck Creek Road) in Callahan County.

“There will be no formal presentation at the Nov. 12 meeting,” a TxDOT statement read. “Instead, attendees will receive a tabloid schematic of the project’s proposed improvements and will be offered the opportunity to learn more about project plans, interact with the study team and offer their input.”

Those not able to attend may fill out an online survey or comments can be mailed to: Scott Darrow, P. E. TXDOT Abilene District, 4250 North Clack Street, Abilene, TX 79601-9241 or by email to IH20Project@gmail.com. To be included in the public record, all comments must be received by Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

In 2018, the topic of widening the road was brought up after several fatal crashes happened in the area. At the time, TxDOT said it was completing an environmental survey to determine the logistics behind widening road.

Several Abilene residents and business owners said they think the widening to six lanes is a good first step. Some said they would like to see the widening extend further into Abilene during this phase.