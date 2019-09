COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fundraiser was held Friday to help support the family of an Army veteran from the Big Country who was killed in the mass shooting in Odessa.

Approximately $3,000 was raised for the family of 30-year-old Kameron Brown.

The event took place at the Shoppin Baskit in Coleman, where the funds were raised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

If you missed out on the fundraiser, the raffle continues into next week, or you can donate at their GoFundMe page.