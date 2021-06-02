Fundraiser scavenger hunt/road trip to send teams from Buffalo Gap to Grand Canyon and back in a weekend

BUFFALO GAP Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – What began as a fun idea between friends has grown into a more than 1,000 member fundraising effort in which 20 teams will compete to make it from Buffalo Gap to the Grand Canyon and back, completing quirky tasks along the way.

Teams will be competing in a scavenger-hunt-style road trip to benefit Camp Able.

Friends Cody Cox and Steve Schooley first discussed the trip in October. Many months and social media posts later, their Facebook group had grown and a cause was adopted.

Camp Able, the equine therapy and animal rescue nonprofit out of Buffalo Gap, was selected to receive the funds raised this year.

Nearly $30,000 have already been raised in donations and car sponsorships. When all is said and done, the money will be put towards a covered arena enabling the camp to operate in any weather.

The first team back receives the piston trophy, and four teams will receive a “top earners” belt buckle.

Aside from just making it there and back, each team must follow these guidelines:

1.) Take a picture/post video with your full team AND your vehicle on the famous corner in Winslow, Arizona.

2.) Shoot aerial fireworks with a stranger. Video of course. (A few Roman candles available day of the race for a small donation).

3.) Video riding a stick horse in Gallup, New Mexico.

4.) Perform a full funeral and burial of a road-killed critter…with photos and/or video.

5.) Collect a donation to Camp Able from someone in another state.

6.) Turn in 5 Allsup’s Burrito or Chimichanga wrappers at finish line.

7.) Take a picture at the TeePees at Wigwam Motel.

8.) Take a picture at Billy the Kid’s grave.

9.) Take a photo/post video of your team at the South Rim Visitor’s Center turnaround point.

10.) A bonus challenge, submitted one per team, shall be drawn out of the hat at the start line.

Each car at entry must cost no more than $500, and no more than $500 can be spent on upgrades, except in the case of emergency and safety modifications.