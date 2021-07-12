Funeral Directors Life in Abilene named Great Place to Work for 5th year running

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – They’ve been called the Google of Abilene, and with the on-campus gym, clinic, and cornhole league it’s easy to see why Funeral Director’s Life Insurance (FDL) is being once again recognized as a “Great Place to work” for the way they treat their employees.

“We take that as a compliment, from the respect that Google is known to be a trendsetter,” says Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Stewart.

Aside from their many amenities and creature comforts, FDL has proven themselves to put actions to words. This is most apparent in their reaction to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our CEO within a day was out there telling the employees that no one would lose their job over COVID,” Says Director of Human Resources Sonia De Leon.

Though even in non-pandemic situations, FDL has been an early adopter of more modern workplace practices.

“We offer six weeks maternity leave for the mother, but what’s new is our two weeks of parental leave for the father, what’s called baby bonding time,” said De Leon.