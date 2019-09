BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The funeral for a Big Country veteran who was killed in Saturday’s mass shooting in Odessa has been set.

Kameron Karltess Brown’s funeral will be held Thursday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Victory Life Church in Brownwood.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Heartland Funeral Home in Early.

