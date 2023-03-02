BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The line of thunderstorms that traveled through the Big Country on March 2 has caused damage to houses, vehicles and more. Viewers have contacted BigCountryHomepage, sharing damage in their communities.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office told BigCountryHomepage there were a lot of trees and powerlines down, adding that the apartment complex on 4th Street and Magnolia Street had severe roof damage. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

According to KTABs Meteorologist Darrius Stringer, the report shows that around 5:00 p.m., a funnel cloud appeared in Brownwood with reports of fallen trees in the area.

Brownwood residents have said they heard tornado sirens, saw funnel clouds and marble-sized hail and more damage to trees, fences and houses. Some shared photos of cloud walls, dark skies and similar stories of damage and flooding.

Courtesy of Kimberly Gosnell

According to the San Angelo National Weather Service, this weather occurrence has not been officially named a tornado but shared it is a possibility. BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.