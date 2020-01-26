Future college students get a taste of the college expectations

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Prospective college students and their parents spent their Saturday morning at Cisco college in Abilene getting the next steps of their future down.

With high school sophomores, juniors and seniors still balancing extracurriculars and the act’s, the rigors of college seem like an incoming tsunami for high school sophomore Daniella Secil.

“It’s crazy how all my schedules are colliding, even at the second year and it’s just going to get worse,” she said.

But helping to part that wave of confusion was a friendly face from the Hispanic Leadership Council of Abilene.

“This seminar is exactly to give out information about college, where to find the information. how to apply for finical aid. what to meet with if they have questions regarding admissions,” Secretary Veronica Diaz said.

She says she understands parents and young adult lives are busy but warns against letting the nuts and bolts of college uninspected.

“I’ve been there. We tend to not have free time in our life to think about school or college. but just to find a few minutes or a few hours once in a while to really focus on that and visit the schools,” she said.

So, for now, Katy says she takes as much information as she can so when she steps onto campus, she doesn’t sink.

“Being prepared for the crazy things as fast as their coming,” she said.

College representatives and different employers were also there to advise and help clear the path for the future college students.