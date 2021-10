We often hear about the various events and leagues happening at the Abilene Youth Sports Authority but the goal and heart behind the AYSA is about much more than just giving youth a place to play and hone their athletic skills. The AYSA released a video on social media about the impact sports has had on various local leaders.

