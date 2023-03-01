Meet 15-year-old Jose

Jose has a smile that can light up a room! He tends to be on the shy side, so he does not always show his grin until he has a chance to get to know someone. However, once he gets to know you, Jose opens up.

He is intuitive of others and their needs. Jose is a sweet child who loves to help others and make them smile. He is also affectionate and loves to give and receive hugs.

Jose does well in school and is very intelligent. He is committed to finishing high school and attending college. Jose hopes to participate in extracurricular activities one day, like football.

He wants to feel included and describes himself as a non-typical teen.

Family profile

To this point, Jose has stated he wants to be around his family and not seclude himself in his room like many teenagers do.

Jose’s heritage is very important to him and he wants to continue with traditions.

At times, he uses colorful language, though he is currently working on becoming a better version of himself by changing his attitude and outlook.

Jose will benefit from a structured home environment to give him the predictability he needs and make him feel safe.

To inquire about Jose, please click here to contact Brandi Sharer.